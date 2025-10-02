Rhino Resources Makes ‘High Liquid-Yield’ Gas Discovery off Namibia

Oil and gas firm Rhino Resources has made a gas condensate discovery off the coast of Namibia in a well spudded by Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig.

The discovery was made as part of a drilling campaign in Block 2914A, in the Orange Basin, part of the Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85).

PEL85 is operated by Rhino with a working interest of 42.5%, with partners Azule Energy (42.5%), NAMCOR (10%), and Korres Investments (5%).

The Volans-1X exploration well, spudded on July 31, 2025, using the Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible Deepsea Mira, reached a total depth of 4,497.5m TVDSS on August 30, 2025, penetrating the Upper Cretaceous target.

The well found 26-meter of net pay in rich-gas condensate bearing reservoirs, with the reservoir showing excellent quality petrophysical properties and no observed water contact.

According to Rhino Resources, hot shot laboratory analysis on two samples at the top and base of the reservoir interval showed a high condensate to gas ratio (CGR) of more than 140 and a liquid density of around 40° API gravity.

Hydrocarbon samples and sidewall cores were collected through intensive wireline logging operations. Laboratory studies will continue to be conducted on the rest of the fluid samples, side wall cores and cuttings collected during the campaign.

The rig was demobilized on September 14, 2025, to begin drilling in another location, while Volans-1X laboratory testing activities will remain ongoing.

“Rhino, on behalf of the PEL85 JV, are delighted to announce the discovery of a high liquid-yield gas condensate in excellent quality reservoir at the Volans-1X well. This is our third consecutive hydrocarbon discovery on the Block and further enhances our understanding of the sub-surface.

“This well result opens up an exciting new play fairway within the license, identifying different reservoir and fluid type in this well from the recent discoveries made at Sagittarius-1X and Capricornus-1X.

“Rhino, in collaboration with our partners Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres will now evaluate the results of the ongoing testing and integrate them into blockwide prospectivity studies,” said Travis Smithard, Chief Executive Officer of Rhino Resources.