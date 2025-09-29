Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Boskalis’ Blue Marlin Transporting ‘Colossal’ FPU for Congo LNG Project

(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has engaged its heavy transport vessel Blue Marlin to move a recently converted floating production unit (FPU) to Angola, ahead of its deployment at Congo’s first natural gas liquefaction project.

The cargo, formerly one of the largest semi-submersible drilling rigs of its generation, has been converted into an FPU is currently en route to Angola on Blue Marlin vessel.

Even though the 80-by-68-meter, 41,000-ton structure is five meters wider than the 63-meter-wide deck of the Blue Marlin, the colossal FPU stands rock-solid on deck, according to Boskalis.

Boskalis did not explicitly state which FPU unit is being transported, but the photographs shared by the company show the refurbished FPU is a recently-converted Saipem’s Scarabeo 5 drilling rig, which will be deployed at Eni’s Congo liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

The Scarabeo 5, built in Italy in the early 1990s, is one of the best units of its generation, hence it was chosen as an asset for conversion into a floating gas treatment facility.

Once installed, it will serve as a control hub for the entire offshore development field of Eni's Congo LNG Project.

The refurbished will be used to send processed gas to the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG).

Eni held the sail away ceremony for the Nguya FLNG unit earlier in the week in Shangai, which is set to depart for Congo LNG project in the Marine XII concession.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Africa FPU Oil and Gas Heavy Lift Vessels

Related Offshore News

Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Corporation’s Drillship Up for Another Drilling Job...
Bonga FPSO (Credit: Shell)

Nigeria Greenlights TotalEnergies’ Bonga Oil Field Sale to...
(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Reaches New Heights with Autonomous Drones...
(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Secures ABS Backing for Deepwater FPSO Design

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Aesen, DOC JV Targets Subsea Cable Logistics

Aesen, DOC JV Targets Subsea C

Clean Hydrogen Breakthrough in South Korea

Clean Hydrogen Breakthrough in

From Old Platform to New FPU: Salamanca Project Delivers First Oil in Gulf of America

From Old Platform to New FPU:

Scotland Opens $13M Energy Transition Skills Hub in Aberdeen

Scotland Opens $13M Energy Tra

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine