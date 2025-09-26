TotalEnergies to Roll Out Cognite AI Platform Across Upstream Assets

French energy giant TotalEnergies has expanded its partnership with Cognite to scale the deployment of the industrial AI company’s data platform across all of its operated upstream assets worldwide over the period of three years.

The collaboration will cover the full value chain from drilling to production, with the aim of making complex data AI-ready and improving operational performance across TotalEnergies’ global sites.

The companies said the initiative will support faster data access, dynamic asset visualization, and accelerated use of AI for operational excellence and safety.

“This partnership with Cognite marks a new milestone in our digital transformation. By creating the data foundation which unifies our industrial data globally and makes it AI-ready, we are creating the conditions to accelerate AI-driven solutions that will significantly enhance the safety, operational and environmental performance of TotalEnergies. This initiative reflects our ambition to make data and AI strategic levers for more reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy,” said Namita Shah, President of OneTech at TotalEnergies.

"TotalEnergies isn't just embracing digital transformation; they are accelerating their entire operation. Our long-term collaboration is built on a shared vision to scale the impact of Industrial AI. By establishing an AI-ready data foundation, we're equipping their teams to rapidly unlock insights and improve operational excellence across their global assets,” added Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite.