TechnipFMC Awarded Hammerhead Contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial ($250-500 million) contract by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited to supply subsea production systems for the Hammerhead development in Guyana’s Stabroek Block.

TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing of subsea production systems supporting both production and water injection capabilities. The subsea architecture will include products from the Subsea 2.0 ® platform, including subsea trees, manifolds, and associated controls.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Hammerhead is our seventh greenfield project award from ExxonMobil Guyana since the first development was sanctioned in 2017. Our continued success stems from our ability to provide schedule certainty, built on our proven execution and the benefits of Subsea 2.0®. We look forward to continuing to deliver for ExxonMobil Guyana and strengthening our relationship through future opportunities.”



