DOF Wins Three Short-Term Contracts in Brazil

DOF Group has secured three new short-term contracts in Brazil.

A major oil company with significant presence in Brazil has contracted Skandi Salvador and Geoholm for short-term engagements in the Espirito Santo and Santos Basin.

Geoholm has been delivered in the middle of September and will perform work supporting mooring operations with the utilization of one ROV for approximately two weeks.

Skandi Salvador will support subsea equipment retrieval on a 10-day work charter starting the last week of September.

Skandi Salvador will also support subsea and a well intervention operation with the utilization of one work class ROV and subsea crane, expected to commence operations early November 2025 on a 60-day charter contract.

The aggregate contract value for the three contracts is less than $15 million.



