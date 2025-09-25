SLB Scores Ultra-Deepwater Job at Petrobras' Fields off Brazil

Global technology company SLB has secured a major contract from Petrobras to provide services and technology for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the strategically important Santos Basin.

The wells, which are part of the second development of the Atapu and Sépia fields, target massive pockets of oil and gas beneath thick salt layers, located up to 2,000 meters below the ocean’s surface.

As part of its project scope, SLB will deploy advanced electric completions technologies and digital solutions that deliver precise, real-time production intelligence and improved reservoir management to optimally produce these valuable and hard-to-access resources.

The completions work is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and will feature advanced services and technology from SLB’s completions portfolio, such as SLB’s Electris high-flow-rate interval control valves, which are designed to increase production control and recovery from geologically complex, high-flow-rate wells.

This work follows another major contract awarded to the SLB OneSubsea joint venture by Petrobras for the Atapu and Sépia fields in 2024, which includes standardized, pre-salt subsea production systems and related services.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process.

“This will help Petrobras drive greater reliability, system uptime and production performance in those fields - supporting Brazil’s energy security and economic growth ambitions,” said Paul Sims, president of Production Systems, SLB.