Compute Maritime Spearheads AI-Driven Crew Transfer Vessel Project in UK

Compute Maritime, a London-based deep tech company and the developer of the world’s first generative AI tool for ship design, has taken charge of the U.K.-funded GenDSOM project to develop the next generation crew transfer vessel (CTV) with generative AI and additive manufacturing.

The $940,000 (£700,000) project is funded by the UK Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition program, and aside from Compute Maritime, brings together Siemens Digital Industries Software, Rapid Fusion, HP, BYD Naval Architects and the University of Southampton.

GenDSOM aims to significantly reduce the design to manufacturing cycle and deliver high performing, innovative solutions.

This will be achieved by embedding greater intelligence into modern ship design through the integration of simulation, optimization, and validation against additive manufacturing constraints and workflows.

Each partner will contribute its expertise for the development of the project, covering generative AI (Compute Maritime), design (BYD Naval Architects), simulation (University of Southampton), optimization (Siemens), and additive manufacturing (Rapid Fusion). The integrated development will be powered by the advanced compute capabilities of HP Z Workstations & Solutions.

A crew transfer vessel (CTV) provided by BYD Naval Architects, critical to supplying staff to the offshore wind sector, will serve as the test case.

The focus will be on optimizing hull design with hydrofoils produced in large format additive manufacturing using Rapid Fusion’s Apollo robot system.

“Confronted by multifaceted challenges, the maritime industry urgently requires truly evolved, smart design frameworks that balance sustainability with operational and economic viability,” Shahroz Khan, CEO of Compute Maritime.

GenDSOM is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme in the Department for Transport. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the main delivery partner for UK SHORE interventions.