Australia’s Woodside Signs LNG Supply Deal with Türkiye’s BOTAŞ

(Credit: Woodside)
Woodside has signed signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) Heads of Agreement with Türkiye’s Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma (BOTAŞ) to will approximately 5.8 billion cubic meters natural gas equivalent of LNG for up to nine years starting from 2030.

The LNG will be primarily sourced from the Louisiana LNG project.

The supply arrangement is subject to the parties entering a binding sales and purchase agreement.

The agreement was exchanged between Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAŞ Chairman and General Manager, and Daniel Kalms, Woodside’s Chief Operating Officer International, in a ceremony witnessed by Alparslan Bayraktar, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, during his visit to the US for the 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

“We are observing the signing of an agreement between a Turkish company and Woodside for the supply of LNG, primarily from Louisiana LNG in the United States, which establishes a connection across continents.

“We believe this will be the beginning of a successful relationship between BOTAŞ and Woodside. The companies have already expressed their intention to expand the relationship beyond a proposed LNG sales agreement and build a strategic cooperation in the wider region, and we fully support this vision,” said Bayraktar.

“This is a landmark Heads of Agreement between Woodside and BOTAS as it is the inaugural long-term LNG supply arrangement between our companies. More importantly, it stands as a testament to BOTAS’s confidence in the Louisiana LNG project, the US LNG sector and Woodside’s reputation for reliability and operational excellence.

“This agreement also strengthens the Turkish-US relationship and paves the way for building a larger strategic relationship with BOTAS that supports energy security and economic growth for Türkiye and the United States. Woodside appreciates the strong support from the Turkish and United States governments to help advance this agreement,” added Kalms.

LNG Industry News Activity Europe North America Oil and Gas Australia

