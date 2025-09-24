TotalEnergies, RWE Win France’s Largest Offshore Wind Tender

The consortium formed by TotalEnergies and RWE has won the Centre Manche 2 (AO8) offshore wind tender to develop 1.5 GW project off the coast of Normandy. However, RWE has expressed its wish to exit the consortium, while TotalEnergies remains committed to pursue the project.

Located more than 40 km off the coast of Normandy, this will be the largest renewable energy project ever developed in France. Once built, it will generate approximately 6 TWh per year and supply green electricity to the equivalent of over 1 million French households.

The electricity will be sold at a competitive price of €66/MWh ($77.83/MWh), as set by the tender.

The project will represent an overall investment of approximately $5.3 billion (€4.5 billion), the largest made by TotalEnergies in the country in the past 30 years.

TotalEnergies will be the operator of the project, relying on its expertise in offshore wind and the management of large-scale marine energy projects.

The company said it will continue the necessary studies to reach a final investment decision by early 2029. Electricity production is expected to begin in 2033, in line with RTE’s grid connection schedule.

As part of a strategic review of its investments, RWE has expressed the wish to exit the consortium, subject to French authorities’ approval. In any case, TotalEnergies will pursue the project, assuming all the commitments of the consortium, and will propose to bring a new partner into the project, the company said.

The location of the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm (Credit: TotalEnergies)

“We are very proud to have won this tender for the construction of the largest renewable energy park in France to date. It embodies Total’s transformation into TotalEnergies in France. This project will be the largest investment made by TotalEnergies in France in decades and reflects our company’s deep commitment to our country.

“We will work to support the local industrial ecosystem, which has already developed skills through the first offshore wind projects currently being installed. Finally, this project strengthens our development in green electricity production to offer competitive prices to our French customers”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Up to 2,500 people will be employed during the three years of construction, and TotalEnergies has committed to offering 500,000 hours of work to apprentices and individuals in professional reintegration.

TotalEnergies said it will also implement crowdfunding financing that will allow local residents and authorities in the Normandy region to invest in the project and directly contribute to the energy transition of their territory. Additionally, TotalEnergies will fund a $11.8 million (€10 million) territorial fund to support initiatives in training, education, and culture in Normandy.

Finally, TotalEnergies has committed to making this project exemplary in terms of recycling offshore wind farm components, with recycling, reuse, or repurposing rates of blades, towers, and nacelles equal to or greater than 95%, and 100% of generator magnets being recycled or reused.