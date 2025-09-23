SLB Acquires Reservoir Tracer Specialist RESMAN Energy Technology

Global technology company SLB has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RESMAN Energy Technology, a specialist in wireless reservoir surveillance solutions.

The acquisition enhances SLB’s portfolio with world-class production and reservoir tracer technologies, and wit the combined expertise, the companies aim to deliver faster insights, digital integration, and improved production and recovery outcomes.

RESMAN’s advanced chemical tracers provide tracking pf water, gas, oil and CO2 movement within reservoirs and wells, delivering critical insights to optimize production and recovery.

The technology enables operators to monitor reservoir flow without disruption, offering accuracy at parts per trillion (ppt) detection levels. These insights are said to be vital for well performance and reservoir monitoring across oil and gas, CO2 storage and geothermal applications, helping operators enhance production and improve recovery.

The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2026.

“With RESMAN’s industry-leading tracer technology, we are expanding our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for reservoir monitoring and production optimization.

“By combining RESMAN technology with SLB’s expertise in sampling & analysis, advanced digital workflows, and nearly a century of subsurface knowledge, customers will benefit from faster, more precise insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

“Together, these capabilities deliver unparalleled reservoir understanding, enabling operators to optimize production, enhance recovery, and maximize asset performance across both traditional oil and gas operations and emerging energy transition applications,” said Paul Sims, president, Production Systems, SLB.