Equinor’s Askeladd Vest Field Brings More LNG for Europe

Equinor has started production from the Askeladd Vest subsea field in the Barents Sea, contributing to continued high and long-term production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the processing plant at Melkøya.

Askeladd Vest consists of two wells in a new well template tied back to the Askeladd field, which came on stream in 2022.

The field is part of the original plan for a phased development and operation of the Snøhvit field. The distance from Askeladd Vest to the production facility on Melkøya is 195 kilometres.

Equinor is the operator with 36.79% stake, with partners Petoro 30.00%, TotalEnergies EP Norge 18.40%, Vår Energi 12.00% and Harbour Energy Norge 2.81%.

"Askeladd Vest is an important step in the development of the Snøhvit field and will help maintain full production at Hammerfest LNG until onshore compression starts as part of the Snøhvit Future project in 2028,” said Grete B. Haaland, Equinor's senior vice president for Exploration and Production North.

About 700 people normally work at Melkøya, and overall, plant operations account for 1450 full-time equivalents. Hammerfest LNG is the only plant in Northern Europe producing and exporting liquid natural gas.

The plant produces 6.5 billion standard cubic metres of gas each year. This is the equivalent of about five per cent of Norway’s total gas exports, and about two per cent of the EU's gas needs.

Custom-built LNG vessels leave Melkøya every five days, carrying cooled liquid gas from HLNG to the European markets.

Recoverable volumes from Askeladd Vest total about 15 billion standard cubic metres of gas.

"Askeladd Vest is a highly profitable project. The project has received substantial deliveries from the Norwegian supplier industry and has created ripple effects on both the local, regional and national scale. The project was also completed with good HSE results," added Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development.