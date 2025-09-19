Exmar Signs FSU Deal for Colombia’s LNG Import Project

Exmar has signed contracts with Regasificadora Del Pacífico (RDP) for the deployment of a floating storage unit (FSU) on the west coast of Colombia.

RDP is developing a fast-track LNG import solution in the inner bay of Buenaventura, under a term contract signed with Ecopetrol in February of 2025 to provide regasification and logistics services for a volume of 60 MMCFD of gas.

The solution will be based on the deployment of a floating LNG storage and offloading unit, where the LNG will be loaded from LNG carriers and offloaded into isotainers for the transportation to the port of Buenaventura by barge.

Subsequently, the isotainers will be loaded on trucks and transported to the regasification plant in Buga, where the LNG will be regasified and injected into the National Transport System. This solution will allow Ecopetrol to bring in a new source of imported gas to Colombia, contributing to the energy security of the country.

Exmar will lease the FSU to RDP and EXMAR’s experienced operation and maintenance teams have been entrusted with the management of the FSU, under contracts with a duration of five years firm, with options to extend.

The Buenaventura LNG project and underlying contracts with Exmar are still subject to final investment decision and other customary conditions precedent. These are expected to be lifted in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“EXMAR is excited to embark on this journey with the experienced project development teams of the RDP group. We are confident that the combined strengths of EXMAR’s expertise and RDP’s project development experience in Colombia will offer an innovative LNG import solution,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, Exmar’s CEO,

“The signing of this contract not only marks a milestone for RDP as a maritime logistics company, but it is even more significant and decisive to have the endorsement of more than 60 community, union, educational, and institutional leaders from Buenaventura and Buga.

“For RDP it is essential to partner with Exmar to coordinate and implement the project in a responsible way. Today, we strengthen the integration of both companies and demonstrate the sustainable development we can achieve by working together,” added Oscar Isaza, RDP’s President.