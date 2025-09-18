Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Yinson Production Nets DNV Approval for New FPSO Hull Design

(Credit: Yinson Production)
(Credit: Yinson Production)
(Credit: Yinson Production)
(Credit: Yinson Production)

Yinson Production has received Main Scantling Approval (MSA) from classification society DNV for its Meridian purpose-built floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) hull design.

The newly approved Meridian FPSO hull is designed to perform in challenging offshore environments.

It merges low carbon innovation with high performance adaptability, engineered to meet the intensifying demands of deepwater and ultra-deepwater operations.

With its strategic flexibility and outstanding processing capacity, the design is primed for immediate deployment.

This achievement marks a pivotal milestone for Yinson Production, showcasing its first-ever purpose-built hull design. Building on a proven track record in conversion projects, Yinson Production is now positioned to also competitively pursue new-build projects.

According to the company, it plans to leverage the Meridian FPSO hull design where required to secure projects in South America and West Africa, expanding its presence in these key markets.

“Achieving the Main Scantling Approval for our FPSO hull design signifies our technical excellence and forward-thinking approach. We look forward to exploring opportunities and utilising this design for our partners.

“This is more than just a Basic Design Approval; we are ready to lead the next chapter of offshore innovation. While our historical baseline has been and continues to be conversion projects, we now look forward to offering purpose-built solutions to our clients when topside and storage capacity demands exceed that of large conversion projects,” said Lars Gunnar Vogt, Yinson Production Chief Technical Officer.

Offshore Industry News Activity Asia Certification Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

Singapore's first FSRU (Credit: SLNG)

Hanwha Ocean Enlists ABB for Singapore’s First Floating...
(Credit: Jumbo Maritime)

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating...
(Credit: Jana Marine Services)

Jana Marine’s Jack-Up Barges Get ABS’ Cyber Notation
Nguya FLNG (Credit: Eni)

POSH Set to Tow Nguya FLNG from China to Eni’s Congo Field

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

ECITB Unveils Five-Year Plan to Address UK Skills Shortages

ECITB Unveils Five-Year Plan t

CNOOC Offshore Workers in UK Get Pay Bump

CNOOC Offshore Workers in UK G

Dutch Firm to Assess Estonian-Latvian Offshore Wind Grid Link

Dutch Firm to Assess Estonian-

Entrion Wind Partners with Global Maritime to Advance FRP Monopile

Entrion Wind Partners with Glo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine