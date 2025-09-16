SRE Picks Siemens Gamesa Turbines for Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) Group has selected Siemens Gamesa to supply 35 of its 14 MW wind turbines for the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind project, off the west coast of Taiwan.

The turbines will be provided from Siemens Gamesa’s industrial nacelle factory in Taichung, Taiwan.

Formosa 4 was awarded capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development in late 2022.

The project marks SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan since entering the sector in 2012, and represents the company’s third partnership with Siemens Gamesa.

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, obtained its establishment permit in late 2024, becoming the first project among all first-round winners to achieve this milestone.

Once completed, the wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power around 500,000 households annually.

“Over the past six years, we have delivered Formosa 1, Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm, and Formosa 2, the first among Phase 2 projects to reach commercial operation. Now we’re building on that success with Formosa 4.

“Given the strong partnership forged with Siemens Gamesa during Formosa 1 and 2, we’re pleased to have them on board again for Formosa 4, deepening the collaboration and advancing sustainability together. With projects spanning every phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind journey, we have firmly established ourselves as the country’s leading offshore wind developer,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE.