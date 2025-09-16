Perenco Launches Reactivation Program for Two Mothballed Capos Basin Fields

Perenco has started active field reactivation program for the Cherne and Bagre fields in Campos Basin, acquired from Petrobras earlier in 2025, helping meet the industry’s mature field challenges and unlocking in excess of 50 mmstb of reserves.

The multi-dimensional, two-year, reactivation program was designed to be executed in three linked stages with operational safety as the main guideline.

The first step, which is already underway, entails the full integrity revitalization of the PCH-1 and PCH-2 platforms, systems and associated equipment.

This integrity revitalization effort will take place throughout the two-year program, with workstreams ranging from the replacement or renovation of turbines and the water treatment systems to the modernization of the metering systems and maintenance or replacement of the upper deck flowlines.

The main objective is to prepare for production resumption in a safe environment.

The second phase will consist of installing a new 10-inch pipeline connecting the 27 km distance from PCH1 to the Pargo platform, and from there to the FSO Pargo through the existing export line.

As part of the plan to upgrade the water injection system, Perenco will also install a water injection line between the PCH1 and PCH2 units. The third stage will focus on well interventions and re-entries to enable the resumption of production with 36 wells set to come back onstream. This will include 21 workover campaigns and a further evaluation effort for the best application of gas lift or ESP methods, the company said.

This ambitious redevelopment plan of Cherne and Bagre has an anticipated 2025-2027 CAPEX of circa $250 million and will achieve a mid-term production from zero to 15,000 barrels of oil per day from the two concessions which were hibernated in 2020 ahead of their originally proposed decommissioning.

“The work to safely resume production from the dormant Cherne and Bagre Concessions has now begun. This two-year program will lead to direct and indirect jobs being created, as well as the economic contribution from royalties and taxes.

“We are very pleased to be able to invest and build upon our footprint in Brazil, where production from the new fields combined with Pargo will be 35,000 barrels of oil per day,” said Damien Szyszka, General Manager Perenco Brazil.