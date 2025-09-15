Voltron Future Unveils Crew Transfer Vessel

Voltron Future announced the launch of its CTV-26 RON, a high performance crew transfer vessel designed for the offshore wind sector. This project marks Voltron Future’s official entry into the maritime industry. Developed in consultation with wind farm operators and marine professionals, the vessel prioritizes efficiency, reliability and crew comfort.

The CTV-26 RON is a 26-meter multihull catamaran engineered for reduced fuel consumption, extended range and superior seakeeping. With capacity for 24 passengers and four crew, it achieves a top speed of 36 knots. The vessel complies with IMO, SOLAS, DNV/ABS and EU guidelines and features an elevated wheelhouse for improved visibility, a technician wet room and generous storage.

Voltron Future used Compute Maritime’s NeuralShipper to generate optimized hull forms within minutes, reducing drag and fuel use.

To validate hydrodynamic performance, Voltron Future collaborated with Istanbul Technical University, applying advanced CFD and modeling expertise.

Large scale simulation was supported by Inductiva.AI’s platform, which enabled extensive CFD runs connected with NeuralShipper.

To achieve the lowest possible fuel consumption, Voltron Future examined every aspect of the vessel, including aerodynamics — an area often overlooked in ship design despite its significant impact on efficiency and safety.