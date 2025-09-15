Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating Wind Sectors

Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business line, and Jumbo Offshore, an offshore transportation and installation specialist, have entered into strategic alliance aimed at jointly delivering fully integrated project management, engineering, transport and installation services to the offshore oil and gas as well as floating wind sectors.

This partnership brings together Intermoor’s expertise in mooring systems and offshore engineering with Jumbo Offshore’s capabilities in heavy-lift transport and mooring installation.

Under the alliance, Intermoor will lead tow-out, station keeping, and hook-up operations, while Jumbo Offshore will spearhead the pre-lay of deep-water mooring systems using its DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessels.

Both companies will jointly provide project management and engineering services, with chartering of third-party assets such as anchor handlers and tugs to ensure flexibility and responsiveness.

The alliance globally supports a broad spectrum of floating platforms, including FPSOs, FLNGs, FSRUs, and floating wind turbine foundations. Together, the partners deliver enhanced operational control and safety, backed by extensive deepwater experience and proprietary technologies such as Intermoor’s suction embedded plate anchor (SEPLA).

“As offshore projects grow in scale and complexity, collaboration becomes essential. This alliance reflects a shared commitment to delivering smarter, more integrated solutions that reduce interfaces and creates an offering that delivers on our customers’ requests.

“By combining our mooring expertise with Jumbo Offshore’s installation and transport capabilities, we’re setting a new standard for offshore mooring execution,” said David McGuire, EVP of Intermoor at Acteon.

“This partnership is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for the future of offshore energy and specifically the deep-water mooring market. By integrating our services, we’re eliminating bottlenecks and delivering a safer, more predictable pathway from planning to execution. It’s a win-win for operators, developers, and the industry at large,” added Brian Boutkan, Director Commerce at Jumbo Offshore.