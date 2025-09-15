Equinor Secures Two Permits for Drilling Ops off Norway

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor two drilling permits for wildcat wells in the North Sea.

The first permit is for wellbore 34/4-19 S in production license 057, operated by Equinor with 31% working interest.

Other partners in the license include Petoro 30%, Harbour Energy Norge 24.5%, INPEX Idemitsu Norge 9.6%, and Vår Energi 4.9%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

Deepsea Atlantic rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters

The second permit Equinor secured from NOD is for the exploration well 34/6-9 S in production license 554.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% working interest, with partners Aker BP and Vår Energi each holding 30% stakes.

The drilling will be done using COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.