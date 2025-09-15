Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Secures Two Permits for Drilling Ops off Norway

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor two drilling permits for wildcat wells in the North Sea.

The first permit is for wellbore 34/4-19 S in production license 057, operated by Equinor with 31% working interest.

Other partners in the license include Petoro 30%, Harbour Energy Norge 24.5%, INPEX Idemitsu Norge 9.6%, and Vår Energi 4.9%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

Deepsea Atlantic rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters

The second permit Equinor secured from NOD is for the exploration well 34/6-9 S in production license 554.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% working interest, with partners Aker BP and Vår Energi each holding 30% stakes.

The drilling will be done using COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

