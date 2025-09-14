Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Egypt Signs Deals Worth Over $121 Million

© olinchuk / Adobe Stock
© olinchuk / Adobe Stock

Egypt signed three investment agreements worth more than $121 million for oil and gas exploration in the Western desert, Suez Gulf and north of Sinai, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said on Sunday.

The deals were with Parenco Egypt, Dubai-based Dragon Oil and Apache, for about $46 million, $40.5 million and $35 million respectively.

The first deal aims to re-award the North Sinai offshore area to Parenco Egypt, with investments to drill three wells. Parenco Egypt is a subsidiary of Egypt Kuwait Holding company (EKH).

The Dragon Oil deal is also for three wells while Apache's agreement for the Western Dessert will include five new exploration areas, drilling 14 wells.


(Reuters - Reporting by Momen Atallah; Writing by Jaidaa Taha; Editing by David Goodman)

Offshore Drilling Egypt Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Secures Two Permits for Drilling Ops off Norway
Nguya FLNG (Credit: Eni)

POSH Set to Tow Nguya FLNG from China to Eni’s Congo Field
Overview map of the Suriname-Guyana Basin (Credit: Staatsolie)

Petronas Plans Fourth Well Drilling Op off Suriname for...
(Credit; BP)

Five-Well Drilling Campaign on BP’s Agenda for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

US Energy Council Chief: Future Offshore Wind Projects Unlikely

US Energy Council Chief: Futur

Current News

EPA Issues Air Permit for Offshore Deepwater Port for Crude Oil Export

EPA Issues Air Permit for Offs

Voltron Future Unveils Crew Transfer Vessel

Voltron Future Unveils Crew Tr

Norway’s Utsira Nord Attracts Two Floating Wind Applications

Norway’s Utsira Nord Attracts

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating Wind Sectors

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine