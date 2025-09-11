Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean Lowers Annual Output Forecast for Second Time

Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)
Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)

British gas producer Energean cut its annual production forecast for the second time in nearly four months on Thursday, hurt by the temporary suspension of production in Israel in June.

Production for 2025 is now expected at 145,000 to 155,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). In May, it was cut to 155,000 to 165,000 boepd from 160,000-175,000 boed.

The conflict between Israel and Iran briefly rattled global energy markets and forced Energean to suspend its offshore operations at the Karish gas field off the coast of northern Israel for nearly two weeks.

Energean reported an 11% fall inadjusted EBITDAX (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortisation, and Exploration Expense) at $505 million for the six months ended June 30.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Middle East Industry News Activity Production Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Bojan Gnjidić / Vlada Crne Gore

JERA Signs MoU with Montenegro on LNG Terminal, Gas Plant
(Credit: Alaska LNG)

JERA Set to Explore LNG Offtake from Alaska LNG Project
(Credit; BP)

Five-Well Drilling Campaign on BP’s Agenda for...
FPSO P-74 operating in the Búzios field (Credit: Petrobras)

Brazil Hits Record Oil and Gas Production in July

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems for Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas Field

Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea

DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up Job in Asia Pacific

DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up J

Allseas Orders Semi-Sub Heavy Transport Vessel from Chinese Shipyard

Allseas Orders Semi-Sub Heavy

Energean Nets $4B in New Israeli Gas Offtake Deals

Energean Nets $4B in New Israe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine