Saipem Bags $1.5B Contract for Türkiye Largest Offshore Gas Field

Italian energy services firm Saipem has secured a new offshore contract by Turkish Petroleum OTC for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project in Türkiye, worth approximately $1.5 billion.

The third phase of development entails a new dedicated floating production unit (FPU), fed by 27 wells located in the Sakarya and Amasra fields, connected by a new trunkline to the onshore facility located in Filyos, on the Turkish Black Sea coast.

Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of eight rigid flowlines and a 24-inch diameter Gas Export Pipeline (GEP), approximately 183 km long, connecting the offshore field, at a maximum depth of 2,200 meters, to Filyos.

The overall duration of the contract is approximately 3 years, while the offshore campaign will be conducted by Saipem's Castorone pipelay vessel in 2027.

Saipem has successfully completed the first phase of the Sakarya field development project awarded in 2021 and is finalizing activities related to the second phase awarded in 2023.

With the signing of this new contract, the company further consolidates its presence in Türkiye and its involvement in a strategic project that contributes to the country's energy independence.