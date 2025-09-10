KR Gives Nod for SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform

Korean Register (KR) has issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) for Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) newly developed SnapWind Float, a next generation floating offshore wind substructure capable of supporting 15MW turbines.

As large-scale offshore wind projects continue to expand worldwide, the need to secure efficient and competitive floating offshore wind substructure technologies has become a critical industry challenge.

In particular, there is growing demand for next-generation solutions that can deliver both cost efficiency and ease of construction.

Leveraging its extensive offshore project experience, SHI has designed the SnapWind Float, a floating substructure capable of supporting up to 15MW offshore wind turbines.

The design incorporates lightweight and modular features for easier construction and installation. It is stabilized by a minimum of three mooring lines fixed to the seabed, ensuring safety, and is designed to maintain sufficient stability even under slightly inclined conditions.

The structure is also compatible with various turbine capacities, enabling a high degree of versatility. KR conducted a comprehensive review of the SnapWind Float, evaluating its safety, structural strength, and mooring system in accordance with international standards and classification rules.

“The SnapWind Float is a next-generation solution that combines SHI’s extensive EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) experience with innovative design. It will serve as an optimized, eco-friendly technology for large-scale offshore wind projects, and we will continue to strengthen our efforts in developing technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality,” said Hae-Ki JANG, Chief Technology Officer at SHI.

“Floating offshore wind at the 15 MW level represents a new frontier for the industry. By granting this AiP, KR is helping accelerate the deployment of innovative substructures that will underpin the next wave of global offshore wind projects,” added LEE Yongsok, KR’s Executive Vice President.