Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

KR Gives Nod for SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)
Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)

Korean Register (KR) has issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) for Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) newly developed SnapWind Float, a next generation floating offshore wind substructure capable of supporting 15MW turbines.

As large-scale offshore wind projects continue to expand worldwide, the need to secure efficient and competitive floating offshore wind substructure technologies has become a critical industry challenge.

In particular, there is growing demand for next-generation solutions that can deliver both cost efficiency and ease of construction.

Leveraging its extensive offshore project experience, SHI has designed the SnapWind Float, a floating substructure capable of supporting up to 15MW offshore wind turbines.

The design incorporates lightweight and modular features for easier construction and installation. It is stabilized by a minimum of three mooring lines fixed to the seabed, ensuring safety, and is designed to maintain sufficient stability even under slightly inclined conditions.

The structure is also compatible with various turbine capacities, enabling a high degree of versatility. KR conducted a comprehensive review of the SnapWind Float, evaluating its safety, structural strength, and mooring system in accordance with international standards and classification rules.

“The SnapWind Float is a next-generation solution that combines SHI’s extensive EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) experience with innovative design. It will serve as an optimized, eco-friendly technology for large-scale offshore wind projects, and we will continue to strengthen our efforts in developing technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality,” said Hae-Ki JANG, Chief Technology Officer at SHI.

“Floating offshore wind at the 15 MW level represents a new frontier for the industry. By granting this AiP, KR is helping accelerate the deployment of innovative substructures that will underpin the next wave of global offshore wind projects,” added LEE Yongsok, KR’s Executive Vice President.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport)

First Foundation Up at 496MW Offshore Wind Farm in France
(Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher Makes ‘Historic’ Offshore Wind Monopile Cut
(Credit: SPIE Global Services Energy)

SPIE Secures Cabling Job at Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm
Illustration (Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 Secures Cable Installation Job at Taiwan’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Chevron Submits Bid for Offshore Gas Exploration in Greece

Chevron Submits Bid for Offsho

Golden Software Expands 3D Drillhole Visualization, Overall Usability in Surfer Mapping Package

Golden Software Expands 3D Dri

Eco Wave Power Launches First-Ever US Wave Energy Plant

Eco Wave Power Launches First-

Saipem Bags $1.5B Contract for Türkiye Largest Offshore Gas Field

Saipem Bags $1.5B Contract for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine