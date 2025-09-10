First Foundation Up at 496MW Offshore Wind Farm in France

Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires, has installed the first wind turbine foundation for the 496 MW offshore wind farm, being built in Normandy.

The 496 MW offshore wind farm is located 17 km off Dieppe and 15.5 km from Le Tréport.

Once fully operational, it will generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of about 850,000 people, roughly half the population of the Seine-Maritime department.

The first steel jacket foundation was installed on September 9 by the vessel Innovation, operated by Belgium’s DEME Group, following delivery from Cherbourg.

Measuring 48 and 55 meters in height, the steel jacket foundations are positioned on piles previously driven into the seabed as an essential step before the installation of the future wind turbines.

The foundations were manufactured in Spain by Navantia Seanergies and transported by the vessel Seaway Albatross.

The milestone follows the installation of the offshore substation earlier 2025. Foundation works will continue in multiple phases through 2026 before the installation of 62 wind turbines, Ocean Winds said.