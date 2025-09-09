Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Panoro Energy Hires Ex-Perenco Senior as COO and President

Oslo-listed oil and gas company Panoro Energy has appointed Eric d'Argentré as its new Chief Operating Officer and President.

has extensive expertise in operations, drilling, field development, HSE and project delivery having held a number of senior management roles with oil and gas producer Perenco over the past three decades.

He brings operational experience and first-hand know-how in all aspects of the development, production and management of oil and gas upstream assets in challenging jurisdictions.

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to Panoro. His considerable experience in managing operations, engineering and delivering complex projects makes him an excellent addition to Panoro’s senior management team.

“His appointment comes at a time when we have established Panoro as a significant independent oil producer in Africa with a portfolio of high-quality assets and numerous opportunities to drive our next phase of growth and value creation for our stakeholders, which Eric’s input will be invaluable towards achieving,” said John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro.

