Ocean Winds Installs Final Turbine at French Floating Wind Farm

Ocean Winds (OW), an offshore wind joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has completed the installation of the third and final turbine for its Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating wind project.

Developed in partnership with Banque des Territoires, EFGL becomes the first floating offshore wind farm in the Occitanie region to finalize its offshore turbine installation phase.

The 30 MW project consists of three 10 MW turbines mounted on floating foundations, assembled at Port-La Nouvelle and towed 16 km offshore.

The project will now move to the final stage of cable and grid connection works by French transmission operator RTE before supplying clean power to about 50,000 inhabitants annually.

“EFGL is not only a first for France but a global benchmark for floating offshore wind. It showcases the industrial maturity, precision, and collaboration needed to bring floating wind to commercial scale.

“For OW, this reflects our 15 years of leadership in floating technology. OW is eager to keep working in the Occitanie region, proud to be a first step and an example of the beneficial impacts such projects bring, not only in green energy production but also in local dynamism, job opportunities, and a shared sense of pride,” said Marc Hirt, Country Manager France for Ocean Winds.

“Every phase of EFGL, from design to offshore installation, has been a collective achievement involving local partners, maritime experts, and global innovators. With the turbines now installed, we are looking forward to delivering clean energy and setting a precedent for the next generation of floating wind projects,” added Jérémy de Barbarin, EFGL Project Director.

The milestone strengthens OW’s position in floating wind, following five years of operation of its WindFloat Atlantic project in Portugal, and paves the way for larger-scale developments such as the 250 MW Eoliennes Flottantes d’Occitanie (EFLO) project, awarded in 2024.