Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Austrian Oil and Gas Firm Set to Axe Jobs Globally

© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Austrian oil, gas and chemicals group OMV plans to cut 2,000 of its 23,000 worldwide staff, the Kurier newspaper reported on Thursday evening.

Citing staff unions, the paper said the company's Romanian subsidiary Petrom SNPP.BX would be especially severely hit, with cuts also planned at its refinery in southern Germany and in Slovakia.

Its chemicals subsidiary Borealis - due to merge with the chemicals business of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), OMV's main shareholder - would be unaffected.

Some 400 of the company's 5,400 positions in Austria would be scrapped, with the company planning to make the cuts "as socially aware as possible", the newspaper reported.

OMV declined to comment on the report.

Labelling the plans a "severe blow" to the Austrian economy, the GPA union warned that industrial action could follow if OMV did not present a "fair" offer to departing staff.

"The possible loss of highly qualified staff is a major loss for Austrian industry," it added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

People Industry News Activity Europe Jobs Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Norway: 20 Firms Place Bids in Latest Oil and Gas...
The Mariner A platform (Credit: Michal Wachucik / Equinor)

Wood Retains Oilfield Services Role on Equinor’s Mariner...
(Credit: Altera Infrastructure)

Carlyle to buy Altera Infrastructure’s FPSO Business
(Credit: Ithaca Energy)

Delek, Eni Scoop $143.2M from Ithaca Energy Share Sale

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Ocean Winds Installs Final Turbine at French Floating Wind Farm

Ocean Winds Installs Final Tur

Austrian Oil and Gas Firm Set to Axe Jobs Globally

Austrian Oil and Gas Firm Set

COSLPioneer Semi-Sub Delivers Second Well for Vår Energi at North Sea Field

COSLPioneer Semi-Sub Delivers

Astro Offshore Enters West Africa with Acquisition of Two New PSVs

Astro Offshore Enters West Afr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine