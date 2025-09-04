James Fisher Makes ‘Historic’ Offshore Wind Monopile Cut

James Fisher and Sons, a provider of specialist marine and energy solutions, has completed the world’s first abrasive cut on a 10-meter-diameter offshore wind monopile, marking a significant milestone for decommissioning operations in the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

The operation deployed a bespoke external abrasive cutting tool, which has been designed, built and tested in the U.K., to meet the growing demand for safe, cost-effective offshore wind maintenance and decommissioning solutions.

The abrasive water jet system severed the full diameter of the monopile in a single, precision-controlled cut, enabling safe recovery to the deck of the vessel.

This project addressed a unique complex challenge, correcting installation issues in turbine foundations.

As offshore wind markets mature around the world, operators are increasingly faced with the need to decommission or remediate assets. Over the longer term, as the global fleet of projects expands and reach end of life, this capability provides a safe and efficient solution, which minimizes disruption to the surrounding marine environment, according to James Fisher and Sons.

“This world-first achievement demonstrates what is possible when engineering expertise and innovation are applied to the evolving needs of offshore wind. By developing a new tool and approach, we’ve shown that large-scale decommissioning can be done safely, efficiently and with the environment front of mind,” said Mark Stephen, Product Line Director, Decommissioning, CFE and Subsea Tooling at James Fisher.

“This project shows the difference that true engineering ingenuity can make when the industry faces unexpected or unprecedented challenges. Offshore wind is growing rapidly worldwide, and with that growth comes the responsibility to manage assets safely and sustainably throughout their lifecycle.

“By developing and proving this capability now, we’re helping our customers prepare for both today’s complex challenges and tomorrow’s large-scale decommissioning needs,” added Neil Sims, Head of Energy at James Fisher.