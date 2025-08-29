Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prosafe CEO Resigns as Search for New One Starts

(Credit: Prosafe)
(Credit: Prosafe)

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe has informed its current chief executive officer (CEO) Terje Askvig resigned from the position.

Prosafe appointed Reese McNeel as interim-CEO, the current chief financial officer (CFO).

Terje Askvig will step from his position on September 1, 2025.

Carey Lowe, chair of the Board of Directors, will act as executive chairman and work closely with the management team during the transition period.

The board has initiated a process to appoint a permanent CEO, the company noted.

“The board wishes to thank Terje for his contribution to Prosafe. He led the company through the challenging financial restructuring and is leaving Prosafe as the world's leading provider of floating accommodation vessels and Units for Maintenance and Safety (UMS),” said Lowe.

