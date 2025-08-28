OKEA Farms Into Aker BP-Operated North Sea License

Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA has entered into an agreement with Harbour Energy Norge to farm-in to a 20% working interest (WI) in Alpehumle license, located north of Gjøa, offshore Norway.

OKEA’s position in the greater Gjøa area is strengthened by the farm-in of Alpehumle, located approximately 35 km north of the Gjøa platform in the North Sea.

Effective date for the transaction is January 1 2025, said OKEA, which is already a partner in the Gjøa license with a 12% working interest.

Alpehumle is operated by Aker BP, and according to the information from the company, the exploration well at the license holds 10–180 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

It is planned to be drilled in the first quarter of 2026.

Partners in the PL1153 Alpehumle license include Aker BP (40%), INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (30%), Harbour Energy Norge (10%, post-transaction), and OKEA (20%, post transaction).

The transaction is subject to customary government approval.