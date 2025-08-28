Subsea7 Secures Work at Black Sea Field off Türkiye

Subsea7 today has secured a major contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) for the development of phase 3 of the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Türkiye.

Subsea7’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF). Project management and engineering will commence immediately and will be managed by the Subsea7 office in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 deemed it as major, which means its value is between $750 million and $1.25 billion.

“This award builds on our track record in Türkiye and further reinforces our relationship with TP-OTC, demonstrating Subsea7’s expertise in delivering complex, integrated offshore projects safely and reliably. It underlines our commitment to supporting Türkiye’s strategic energy goals and advancing our strong regional presence,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.

“We are proud to continue our journey with TP-OTC on the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project, supporting Türkiye’s vision for energy independence. This new award reflects the dedication and capability of our Türkiye team, our commitment to local content development, and our focus on delivering safe and efficient offshore solutions,” added Hulya Ozgur, Subsea7 Türkiye Business Unit Director.