TGS Lands Seismic Job Offshore Indonesia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a large streamer contract offshore Indonesia, covering approximately 10,000 square kilometers.

Much of the project will focus on acquiring 3D seismic data for exploration purposes, with the final phase of approximately one month dedicated to 4D seismic data acquisition for production monitoring.

The survey is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will span an estimated total duration of approximately eight months.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded this significant streamer contract. We will acquire the survey with a purpose-built Ramform designed vessel, equipped with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology, ensuring delivery of high-quality data to the client, while acquisition efficiency is maintained at industry leading levels.

“With an acquisition period of approximately eight months, this contract secures utilization well into the third quarter of 2026,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.