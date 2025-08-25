OKEA Makes Oil Discovery at Brage Field

Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA has made oil discovery in the Talisker exploration well at the Brage field in the North Sea.

The discoveries were made in the production license PL 055, operated by OKEA with 35.2% working interest, with partners Lime Petroleum 33.84%, DNO Norge 14.25%, Petrolia Noco 12.25%, and M Vest Energy 4.44%.

The new finds in the Cook and Statfjord formations and are considered commercial with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 16 – 33 mmboe combined.

In addition, appraisal of hydrocarbons encountered in the Brent group is expected completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Talisker exploration well (31/4-A-15 B), a 10.223 meter long well, was drilled from the Brage platform in the North Sea. Discoveries were made in the Cook and Statfjord formations and are considered commercial with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 2 - 7 mmboe in the Cook formation and 14 - 26 mmboe in the Statfjord formation respectively.

“This discovery is another example of OKEA’s strategy to utilize existing infrastructure, subsurface knowledge and drilling technology to unlock more value in the Brage area, and extend the lifetime of the field,” said Svein J. Liknes, CEO of OKEA.