Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OKEA Makes Oil Discovery at Brage Field

Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility (Credit: OKEA)
Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility (Credit: OKEA)

Norwegian oil and gas firm OKEA has made oil discovery in the Talisker exploration well at the Brage field in the North Sea.

The discoveries were made in the production license PL 055, operated by OKEA with 35.2% working interest, with partners Lime Petroleum 33.84%, DNO Norge 14.25%, Petrolia Noco 12.25%, and M Vest Energy 4.44%.

The new finds in the Cook and Statfjord formations and are considered commercial with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 16 – 33 mmboe combined.

In addition, appraisal of hydrocarbons encountered in the Brent group is expected completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Talisker exploration well (31/4-A-15 B), a 10.223 meter long well, was drilled from the Brage platform in the North Sea. Discoveries were made in the Cook and Statfjord formations and are considered commercial with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 2 - 7 mmboe in the Cook formation and 14 - 26 mmboe in the Statfjord formation respectively.

“This discovery is another example of OKEA’s strategy to utilize existing infrastructure, subsurface knowledge and drilling technology to unlock more value in the Brage area, and extend the lifetime of the field,” said Svein J. Liknes, CEO of OKEA.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Gamesa Turbines for 1.5GW...
(Credit: Jadestone Energy)

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds Expectations at Australian...
(Credit: Northern Lights)

Northern Lights CCS Project Stores First CO2 Below Seabed...
(Credit: Vard)

Vard Secures Seismic Vessel Conversion Job

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

PXGEO Nets First Seismic Survey off Malaysia

PXGEO Nets First Seismic Surve

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Gamesa Turbines for 1.5GW Offshore Wind Project

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Games

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds Expectations at Australian Offshore Oil Field

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds

Triton FPSO Marks First Oil Lifting Following Production Restart

Triton FPSO Marks First Oil Li

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine