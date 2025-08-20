Jadestone Announces Montara Production Well Success

Jadestone Energy has confirmed initial oil rates from the Skua-11ST development well at the Montara field offshore Australia are higher than previous guidance.

Consistent with previous disclosures, production from the Skua-11ST well commenced in early August 2025. Initial oil production rates from the well exceeded 6,000 bbls/d, significantly ahead of previous guidance of 3,500 bbls/d, with oil production rates subsequently stabilizing at 4,400 bbls/d on a 40% open choke prior to restart of the Montara field’s other subsea wells.

Skua-11ST was completed with downhole inflow control devices, which are designed to maximize reservoir sweep and recovery from the well.

Skua-11ST, along with the other Montara wells, will be managed in the longer-term to maximize overall recovery from the Montara field.

Jadestone is the 100% owner and operator of the producing Montara Project, located in production licences AC/L7 and AC/L8 in the Timor Sea, approximately 630 kilometres offshore Western Australia, in a water depth of 77 meters.

T. Mitch Little, Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone, commented: “We are pleased to report the strong initial flows from the Skua-11ST well, which will meaningfully contribute to higher production from Montara, underpinning our revised 2025 production guidance which was upgraded in July. The increase in production will also reduce Montara unit operating costs and extend field life by approximately one year.”



