Reach Subsea Completes Inspection for TotalEnergies Using USV/ Electric ROV

Source: Reach Subsea
Reach Subsea has completed a subsea inspection campaign for TotalEnergies, carried out in the Skirne, Byggve, and Atla fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The project was delivered using Reach Remote 1, an unmanned surface vessel equipped with an electric ROV.

The annual inspection covered subsea production systems and Xmas trees, including integrity checks, assessment of anode status, and seabed condition surveys. In addition, extended survey work was undertaken to support preparations for the upcoming decommissioning campaign.

“Using Reach Remote 1 allowed us to perform the inspection safely and efficiently, while also demonstrating the potential of unmanned offshore operations. It is very rewarding to see this milestone achieved together with TotalEnergies,” said Nick Herrington, Project Manager at Reach Subsea.

