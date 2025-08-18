Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Murphy Tapped To Chair Tidal Energy Company Board

Inyanga Marine Energy Group announced that Martin Murphy has been appointed as Chair of the Board.
Inyanga Marine Energy Group announced that Martin Murphy has been appointed as Chair of the Board.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group announced that Martin Murphy has been appointed as Chair of the Board.

Following 12 years’ service in the Royal Navy, Martin has forged a career as an experienced CEO and Chartered Engineer. Martin has a strong leadership background in large international corporations and as an entrepreneur, with considerable experience in the marine renewable energy sector. He ran a tidal energy company in Wales and as a non-executive director of Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum served as Chair of Marine Energy Wales for 12 years. Martin has operated extensively in Europe, North America and the Far East.

CEO Richard Parkinson said: “This is an exciting time in our development as we welcome Martin Murphy as Chair of our Board. He has exactly the right experience and credentials to help steer our business forward  as we enter our next stage of growth.”

“Inyanga Marine Energy Group is an innovative and talented company with immense potential, and the ambition to become a world leader in tidal energy arrays," said Murphy. "With the project at Morlais set for deployment and other worldwide projects underway, including  in Southeast Asia and France, Inyanga is poised for a period of rapid growth. It is a great opportunity to take on the position of Chair of the Board at this pivotal time and I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”

Offshore Engineer Magazine