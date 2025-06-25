Woodside Wraps Up Louisiana LNG Stake Sale to Stonepeak

Woodside has completed the sell-down of a 40% interest in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure to Stonepeak, a global investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets.

The completion follows Woodside’s announcement on 7 April 2025 that it had signed an agreement with Stonepeak, enhancing Louisiana LNG economics and strengthening Woodside’s near-term capacity for shareholder returns.1

Under the transaction, Stonepeak will provide US$5.7 billion towards the expected capital expenditure for the foundation development of Louisiana LNG on an accelerated basis, contributing 75% of project capital expenditure in both 2025 and 2026.

The closing payment of approximately $1.9 billion received by Woodside reflects Stonepeak’s 75% share of capex funding incurred since the effective date of January 1, 2025.

“Our partnership with Stonepeak reflects the attractiveness of Louisiana LNG and was a key milestone towards achieving a successful final investment decision. Stonepeak is a high-quality partner, with extensive investment experience across US gas and LNG infrastructure.

“The accelerated capital contribution from Stonepeak enhances Louisiana LNG project returns and strengthens our capacity for shareholder returns ahead of first cargo from the Scarborough Energy Project in Western Australia, targeted for the second half of 2026.

“We continue to see strong interest from additional potential partners in Louisiana LNG,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside CEO.

“Louisiana LNG will be a timely and strategic addition to the US LNG export landscape as the world’s demand for cleaner, more flexible and more affordable energy continues to grow.

“We look forward to contributing our expertise and capital to the construction and future operation of Louisiana LNG and are highly energized to continue supporting the development of critical North American LNG infrastructure with global impact,” added James Wyper, Stonepeak Senior Managing Director and Head of US Private Equity.