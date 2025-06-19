ConocoPhillips Confirms Oil Discovery off Norway

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, a subsidiary of U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips, has completed the drilling of an appraisal well in the Norwegian Sea, confirming the previously made oil discovery.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, the operator of production license 891, has concluded drilling of the second appraisal well, 6507/5-12 S, on the 6507/5-10 S (Slagugle) oil discovery

The well was drilled about 22 kilometers northeast of the Heidrun field and about 270 kilometers north of Kristiansund.

This is the third exploration well in production license 891, which was awarded in the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) in 2016. ConocoPhillips owns the operating share of 80% in the license, with partner Pandion Energy holding the remaining 20%.

The Slagugle oil discovery was proven in 2020. Preliminary calculations indicate a resource estimate in the range of 4.9 – 9.8 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of oil equivalent, which corresponds to around 30.8 – 61.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in Triassic reservoir rocks (Middle Grey Beds).

Additional volumes in the lower Åre Formation and Upper Grey Beds, which are not included in the production test, represent a possible upside potential.

The licensees will now analyze the collected data and evaluate a possible development.

The objective of well 6507/5-12 S was to delineate the discovery proven in well 6507/5-10 S (Slagugle), and to conduct a formation test to obtain better understanding of reservoir properties and connectivity in the hydrocarbon-bearing layers.

The well encountered several oil columns in a 188-metre interval in the Åre Formation and Grey Beds, 75 metres of which consist of sandstone with very good reservoir properties.

Extensive data collection and sampling have been carried out and a successful formation test has been completed. The maximum production rate was 650 Sm3 of oil per flow day through a 36/64-inch nozzle opening.

The well, which has been permanently plugged and abandoned, was drilled using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig. Water depth at the site is 341 meters.

The next stop for Deepsea Yantai is production license 586 in the Norwegian Sea, where it will drill well 6406/11-2 S for Vår Energi and its partners.