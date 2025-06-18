Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solvang Opts for More Full-Scale CCS Systems

Source: Solvang
Source: Solvang

Solvang has a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Seatrium for the installation and retrofitting of a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems.

The retrofit on Solvang's new series of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), configured specifically for CCS, is set to begin in late 2026.

In April, steel was cut for the first two of seven Panamax VLGC at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Delivery is planned for 2026 and 2027.

Solvang took delivery of Clipper Eris in February 2025 – the world’s first full-scale turnkey retrofit of a 7MW CCS system, undertaken by Seatrium. This system reduces CO2 emissions by up to 70% before it is stored in deck tanks for discharge to sequestration or usage.


Shipbuilding CCS

Related Offshore News

An illustration of an FSIU vessel in the foreground, taking cargo from an LCO2 carrier in the background (Credit: Yinson Production)

Yinson Production, “K” LINE Target Europe's CCS with FSIU...
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Rolls Out Sequestri Carbon Storage Tech Portfolio
Defiant Class CTV (Credit: Chartwell Marine)

Chartwell Marine to Design CTV for NR Marine Services
(Credit: Aquaterrra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Services Work for North...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cold Spray Technology: Parts Production Faster, Cheaper.

Cold Spray Technology: Parts P

Current News

Solvang Opts for More Full-Scale CCS Systems

Solvang Opts for More Full-Sca

ANYbotics Launches Gas Leak Solution for Inspection Robot

ANYbotics Launches Gas Leak So

Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition Opens in Tokyo

Japan Energy Summit & Exhibiti

Van Oord Christens World's Largest and Most Sustainable Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Van Oord Christens World's Lar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine