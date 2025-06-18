Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition Opens in Tokyo

Opening Ceremony sets the tone for a pivotal three-day event focused on global cooperation, diversified supply, and pragmatic climate solutions

Global CEO Panel featuring JERA, TotalEnergies, and Woodside underscores LNG’s role in energy security and decarbonisation

Delegates from over 50 countries convene at Tokyo Big Sight to chart the course for a secure, sustainable energy future

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025 officially opened today at Tokyo Big Sight, welcoming energy leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the global energy value chain. With rising energy demand, intensifying geopolitical risk, and urgent climate objectives, this year’s edition convenes critical conversations at the intersection of energy security and decarbonization.

The Opening Ceremony brought together senior voices to launch the event with purpose. Addressing an audience of delegates and international press, Yoshifumi Murase, Commissioner of Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (METI), highlighted Japan’s continued commitment to balancing climate ambition with industrial resilience and economic growth. Shinichi Sasayama, CEO of Tokyo Gas, echoed the call for diversified supply and stressed that, “the structure of energy demand and supply is entering a period of profound transformation, shaped by global volatility, renewable integration, and long-term growth.”

The ceremony was followed by a powerful Global CEO Panel titled "Securing Tomorrow: A Vision for Sustainable Growth in the Energy Sector", moderated by Shery Ahn, anchor at Bloomberg. Panellists included Yukio Kani, Global CEO & Chair, JERA Co., Inc.; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies; and Meg O’Neill, CEO & MD, Woodside Energy.

Reflecting on recent geopolitical conflicts and their energy implications, O’Neill remarked, “Energy prices are at the centre of global crises. These moments reinforce the importance of long-term relationships and diversified sources that allow us to respond swiftly and responsibly.”

Yukio Kani noted the fragility of Japan’s LNG import system, stating that, “While our exposure to the Middle East remains limited, Tokyo Bay’s inventory covers just 10 days. Any disruption could be critical — diversification is not optional.” He added that JERA has already secured 5.5 million tonnes of LNG from the U.S. Gulf to meet growing post-2030 demand.

From a global producer’s perspective, Patrick Pouyanné reinforced the long-term strategy: “TotalEnergies has secured over 30% new LNG capacity since the Russian conflict by diversifying our project base, from the U.S. to Mozambique and Oman. Security of supply depends on trust and resilience—and affordability is key.”

On decarbonization, all speakers reaffirmed their commitment to the energy transition, with an emphasis on realism and pace. “We must remain committed to net zero,” said Kani, “but we must also be realistic about demand, supply constraints, and the volatility in LNG consumption patterns.”

Meg O’Neill pointed to data centres and digital infrastructure as examples of the rising baseline demand: “24/7 power is non-negotiable, and LNG remains the most practical near-term solution to displace higher emitting fuels. The challenge is not demand—it’s lowering emissions while maintaining supply.”

Closing the session, Pouyanné summarized the opportunity: “Japan is one of our most reliable partners— an innovation leader and a market that understands long-term energy strategy. We need more of that in today’s world.”

The Strategic Summit and Technical Conference will continue across the next two days, with 300+ speakers from government, industry, and finance contributing to sessions on LNG, hydrogen, ammonia, carbon management, digitalisation, and infrastructure investment.

On the exhibition floor, more than100 exhibitors are showcasing technologies critical to Japan’s clean energy transformation. Key features include the Climatetech Zone and Energy Innovators Challenge, giving stage t ime to next-generation ideas and entrepreneurs shaping the future of energy.

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition continues until 20 June and is co-hosted by Tokyo Gas and JERA.

For more information or to register, visit: www.japanenergyevent.com