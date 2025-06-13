Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Edda Wind Welcomes New CSOV to its Fleet

Austri Enabler CSOV (Credit: GONDAN Shipbuilders)
Austri Enabler CSOV (Credit: Edda Wind)
GONDAN Shipbuilders has delivered a newly built Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV) Austri Enabler to Norwegian shipowner Edda Wind.

The Austri Enabler, designed by Norwegian company Salt Ship Design, is part of a new generation of vessels designed to mark a turning point in the offshore wind energy sector.

Austri Enabler is the fourth and last vessel in a series of four sister vessels from Gondan and follows Nordri Enabler, Sudri Enabler and Vestri Enabler. It is also the eight vessel that Gondan has delivered to Edda Wind.

The vessel has secured a 12-month contract, with options, and will start operations outside U.K. in the third quarter of 2025, Edda Wind said without revealing any additional details.

Together with its sister ships, Austri Enabler has been developed with the aim of optimizing operations in offshore wind farms, acting as the main support vessel during the commissioning and maintenance of wind turbines at sea.

With a length of 88 meters and a beam of 19.7 meters, the vessel is equipped with cutting-edge technology in both operational efficiency and sustainability.

It can accommodate up to 120 people - 97 technicians and 23 crew members - and features the latest solutions in automation and technical assistance, including a 3D-compensated offshore crane, an active gangway with a reach of 30 meters, an integrated elevator with a capacity for 26 people, and a 21-meter-diameter helipad.

The ship’s propulsion uses cycloidal propellers driven by permanent magnet motors, combined with liquid hydrogen carrier (LOHC)-ready technology, positioning it as a platform capable of achieving fully emission-free operations.

