Poland to Open 4GW Offshore Wind Auction in December

Poland has unveiled plans to hold its first offshore wind auction in December 2025, targeting 4 GW in new projects, as Equinor and Polenergia move to submit the pre-qualification application for their Bałtyk 1 offshore wind farm.

Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) said the first offshore wind auction will be held of December 17, 2025, in electronic form via the Online Auction Platform. The auction session will start at 8 am and last until 6 pm local time.

The maximum total installed electrical capacity of offshore wind farms that may be eligible for negative balance coverage this year is 4 GW, ERO said.

The price for electricity generated in an offshore wind farm and fed into the grid, which the producer may indicate in the offer, which will be the basis for settling the right to cover the negative balance, cannot be higher than the maximum price specified in the Regulation of the Minister of Climate and Environment, published on January 9 2025.

The auction will be competitive and will allow for the selection of projects offering the most favorable energy sales prices in the support system settled over 25 years through a contract for difference.

The condition for participation in the auction is the positive completion of the pre-qualification process conducted by the Energy Regulatory Office.





Equinor, Polenergia File Pre-Qualification Application for Bałtyk 1





Equinor and Polenergia have submitted an application to ERO for pre-qualification of the Bałtyk 1 offshore wind farm project to participate in the first offshore auction.

This is the first such application submitted to ERO. With a capacity of up to 1,560 MW, the farm is the largest offshore wind project in Poland and at the same time the most advanced Phase II offshore project.

Thanks to full formal readiness and permits obtained over a dozen years, the project meets all the criteria required to participate in the auction.

Bałtyk 1 has a legally binding environmental decision, a permit for the introduction and use of artificial islands, structures and devices in Polish maritime areas (so-called PSZW) and an agreement on connection to the transmission network concluded with Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne.

In recent years, as part of the project development, environmental studies have been carried out, as well as studies of wind conditions, wave intensity and the seabed.

Located on the Central Bank, approximately 81 kilometres from the coast, the offshore wind farm will consist of up to 104 wind turbines and will be able to supply up to two million Polish households with green energy.

Bałtyk 1 is Equinor and Polenergia's third project in the Polish Baltic Sea - alongside the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, for which final investment decisions were made earlier in 2025, with financing secured.

The total capacity of the three projects developed by the partners reaches 3 GW.