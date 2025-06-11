Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Expands Geotechnical Testing Capabilities in Indonesia

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has opened a new geotechnical testing laboratory in Jakarta, Indonesia, enhancing its regional capabilities for energy and infrastructure projects.

The new facility will increase Fugro’s lab capacity in Asia Pacific by 20% and cut testing turnaround times by 30%, ensuring quicker delivery of vital geotechnical and geohazard insights.

The lab, spanning 550 m2 with over 30 testing stations, will employ more than 120 Indonesian staff, including 40 geotechnical engineers and technicians.

It is accredited to ASTM and ISO 17892 standards and underscores Fugro’s commitment to local talent and regional capacity.

“By having a consistent standard for geotechnical testing, supplemented with our vast global experience providing such services, we are committed to delivering high-quality Geo-data that will contribute to the success of our clients' projects in the region,” said Shalu Shajahan, Regional Director, Marine Site Characterisation Asia Pacific.

With this addition, Fugro now operates four specialist offshore testing laboratories in the Asia Pacific region, including facilities in Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Asia Geotechnical Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Weizhou 5-3 oil field (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Starts Production at Offshore Field in South China...
Illustration (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC, Carbon Clean to Advance FPSO-Mounted Carbon Capture...
(Credit: BP)

BP Expands Oil and Gas Scope in Azerbaijan with New...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Azeri SOCAR Plans New Agreements with Oil and Gas Majors

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

Chartwell Marine to Design CTV for NR Marine Services

Chartwell Marine to Design CTV

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes for P&A Ops at Oseberg East Field

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes f

Poland to Open 4GW Offshore Wind Auction in December

Poland to Open 4GW Offshore Wi

North Sea Operator Picks OEG for Offshore Helifuel Services

North Sea Operator Picks OEG f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine