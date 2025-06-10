Repsol Hires Halliburton for Well Lifecycle Optimization of North Sea Assets

Repsol Resources UK has hired Halliburton under a five-year contract to support the full well lifecycle on its oil and gas assets in the U.K. North Sea.

Halliburton will provide subsurface technology, drilling and completion services, and digital solutions for major new developments.

The company will deliver a rigless intervention framework that enables Repsol Resources UK to optimize well construction, production, and intervention to maximize plug and abandonment (P&A) operations.

“This collaboration between Halliburton and Repsol Resources UK marks a strategic milestone. The efforts to maximize the remaining potential of the UK North Sea align with our focus to provide safe and reliable P&A operations,” said Timothy Horsfall, vice president, Halliburton Europe.

Halliburton’s services will support Repsol Resources UK’s decommissioning efforts in the region.

Repsol UK is a North Sea operator, based in Aberdeen, Scotland, with interests in 43 fields, of which it operates 36, on the UK Continental Shelf with 11 offshore installations and two onshore terminals.

The company’s assets include producing oil fields, major new developments and a number of assets that have ceased production or are approaching decommissioning.