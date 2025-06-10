North Sea O&G Operators Opt for Flylogix Drones to Tackle Methane Emissions

Flylogix, the operator of next generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has secured contracts with several leading oil and gas operators to help tackle the industry’s methane emissions.

Worth seven figures accumulatively, the contracts include a multi-year deal for Shell’s offshore and onshore assets serving the North Sea, alongside other major installations including the Ithaca Energy-operated Cygnus, one of the UK’s largest-producing gas fields.

New deals, which also include the one with Equinor, will see drone flights for 16 U.K. oil and gas platforms and onshore terminals.

Flylogix operates long distance ‘mini planes’ from sites in Aberdeenshire and Fareham, using its UAV technology to monitor methane emissions.

“These awards are testament to the industry’s commitment to tackle offshore emissions on the path to net zero while meeting the U.K.’s vital energy needs.

“Flylogix’s solution allows operators to receive timely data without the cost, emissions, or safety implications of sending crews offshore,” said Charles Tavner, Flylogix CEO.

The work has been awarded to Flylogix as a revolutionary new airspace trial is set to take place with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The year-long trial, due to begin this summer, will allow for long-distance drones to fly more freely in North Sea airspace, alongside other aircraft including helicopters.

“The potential for this technology will only grow as we gear up for the CAA trial this summer, allowing our drones to fly more frequently to support oil and gas, defence, and renewables,” added Tavner.