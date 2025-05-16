Equinor Gets Permit for Barens Sea Drilling Ops

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in Barents Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 7220/5-4 in production license 532, operated by Equinor with 46.4% working interest.

Equinor’s partners in the license are Vår Energi and Petoro, with 46.3% and 23.7% stakes, respectively.

The drilling operation will be conducted using COSL Prospector, COSL's 4,921-ft semi-submersible rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.