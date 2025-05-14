Woodside, Aramco Team Up to Explore LNG and Low-Carbon Ammonia

Woodside Energy has signed a non-binding collaboration agreement with Aramco to explore potential global opportunities, including Aramco’s equity investment in and LNG offtake from Woodside’s Louisiana LNG project.

The agreement also covers possible cooperation in lower-carbon ammonia, according to Woodisde.

“This collaboration aligns with Woodside’s strategic vision to build a diverse and resilient global portfolio. It leverages our growing relationship with one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to explore new opportunities which deliver value for both parties.

“It is also another demonstration of the ongoing interest Louisiana LNG is generating among high-quality potential investors, following our recent agreement with Stonepeak to acquire a 40% interest in the project’s infrastructure holding company,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside Energy’s CEO.

Woodside made a final investment decision in April 2025 to proceed with the three-train, 16.5 million tonnes per annum Louisiana LNG project, targeting first LNG in 2029.