China’s Deepwater Pipe-Laying Crane Vessel Sets Sail for Middle East

Source: COOEC
China Offshore Oil Engineering Co. (COOEC) has announced that the deepwater pipe-laying crane ship "Offshore Oil 201" has set sail from Guangdong headed for an offshore pipeline operation site in the Middle East.

This is the first time the ship has entered the international market.

The "Offshore Oil 201" has a 3,000-meter deepwater pipe-laying capability, 4,000-ton heavy-lifting capability and DP3 capability. It has a cruising range of 12,000 nautical miles and can operate in unlimited navigation areas around the world except the Arctic.

Since its commissioning, the vessel has laid more than 1,500 kilometers of pipe and hoisted more than 140,000 structural tons of pipe.

In recent years, COOEC has continued to increase its efforts in market development in the Middle East, and has won a number of marine engineering projects, including Saudi Mazan, Saudi CRPO122, Qatar RUYA EPCI09, Qatar ISND5-2, Saudi CRPO149/152, etc. Among them, the Qatar NOC RUYA EPCI09 and Qatar ISND5-2 projects alone include 50 submarine pipelines.

Offshore Pipelines Pipelay Vessel

