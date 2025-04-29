Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Phoenix Welcomes New Project Manager for AUV Division

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that Scott Hansen has joined the company as Project Manager (PM) for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Division.

Scott brings to Phoenix 20 years of experience in Marine Engineering and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), working in the research, scientific, biological, and oceanographic industries across the globe. Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marine Engineering Technology from Maine Maritime Academy and spent six years in the merchant marine industry holding positions from Assistant Engineer to Superintendent Engineer.

"Scott Hansen joins Phoenix as a Project Manager with underwater robotics experience spanning from technician to pilot, to advisor. His technological expertise and hands on approach makes him an excellent choice to effectively manage our day-to-day offshore AUV operations,” said Steve Benjamin, Commercial Operations Manager.

Phoenix Welcomes New Project M

