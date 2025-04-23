Ørsted Streamlines Offshore Wind Executive Team

Ørsted has expanded its Group Executive Team with the appointment of two new members, enabling the representation of the full offshore wind value chain, including development, construction, and generation.

Effective from May 1, 2025, Amanda Dasch has been appointed Chief Development Officer (CDO) and will head up Ørsted Commercial, which covers commercial development activities across Ørsted’s three regions (Europe, Americas, and APAC) as well as Trading & Revenue, Group Strategy & Innovation, and Group Stakeholder Relations.

Dasch is currently CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted and has 20 years of leadership experience from the energy industry. She will relocate to Denmark and will continue as interim CEO of Region Americas until her successor has been found.

Godson Njoku has been named Chief Generation Officer (CGO) and will be leading Ørsted Generation, holding the overall responsibility for the performance of Ørsted’s European fleet of energy-generating assets.

Njoku will be based in the U.K. and joins Ørsted after 20 years with Shell, where he held a number of senior executive roles, including serving as Executive Vice President with responsibility for Global Production Excellence in Shell’s Upstream Business Leadership Team.

“With Amanda Dasch and Godson Njoku, we’re welcoming two strong profiles who will add valuable competences to our Group Executive Team, bringing decades of senior leadership experience from the energy industry. The Group Executive Team reflects our sharpened focus on our core business, on project execution, and on improving our competitiveness,” said Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO at Ørsted.

With the changes to the Group Executive Team, Ørsted will discontinue the Deputy CEO function.

As of May 2025, Ørsted’s Group Executive Team will consist of Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO, Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Amanda Dasch, Chief Development Officer (CDO), Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer (CCO), Godson Njoku, Chief Generation Officer (CGO), and Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Chief HR Officer (CHRO).