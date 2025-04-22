Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PXGEO Names New CEO

Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr. (Credit: PXGEO)
Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr. (Credit: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has appointed Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison, Jnr. as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Davidson will also continue to serve as EnerMech’s CEO, which shares the same shareholder as PXGEO.

The strategic leadership transition at PXGEO marks the beginning of a new chapter for the four-year old company, as it builds on its foundations delivering subsea technology for the global energy sector and prepares for its next phase of growth.

Davison brings more than 30 years of experience, with previous roles including Chief Operating Officer at Oceaneering International and Chairman of Magseis Fairfield.

He also held the position of Chairman and CEO at Fairfield Geotechnologies.

As part of the transition, Founder, Peter Zickerman will remain actively involved in PXGEO as Vice Chairman and Chief Development Officer, and will continue to serve on the board.

“PXGEO is entering a pivotal new phase. I’m humbled to lead the company and bring my experience to support its continued evolution. With a capable Executive Committee and an ambitious, talented team already in place, I look forward to working closely with our people, customers, and partners to face into the challenges ahead, capitalizing on opportunities to improve our competitive position deliver on our value agenda,” said Davidson.

People Geoscience Industry News Activity Seismic

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Cerulean Winds Forms Executive Team for Floating Wind...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts Jobs and Scales Back US Operations

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

D2 Jumps Headlong into Oceanography with its Hybrid CTD

D2 Jumps Headlong into Oceanog

Current News

Vantage Drilling Lines Up $80M Job for Platinum Explorer Drillship

Vantage Drilling Lines Up $80M

Ørsted Streamlines Offshore Wind Executive Team

Ørsted Streamlines Offshore Wi

VIKING Launches First CTV Immersion Suit for Women in Offshore Wind Industry

VIKING Launches First CTV Imme

Norway's Oil and Gas Production Declines by 4.9% in March

Norway's Oil and Gas Productio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine